ROANOKE, VA (WVNS)– The Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager they believe to be in extreme danger.

Donnie Allen Rivers-Holmes, nicknamed “Khloe”, was last seen at Fishwick Middle School in Roanoke, VA on March 29, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. Virginia State Police emphasized they believe she is in extreme danger.

Rivers-Holmes is described as a 14-year-old, white, transgendered female, 5 feet four inches tall and around 110 pounds.

VSP reports she was last seen in a light-colored jacket, black shirt with white lettering, and jeans with rips in the thighs. She has a nose piercing, pierced ears, and tattoos on her right thigh and forearm.

If you see her you are asked to call the Virginia State Police or Roanoke City Police Department at (540) 344-6681.