Virginia State Police report 22 traffic deaths in one week

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police is encouraging drivers to be safe this holiday weekend. Since Friday, police report 22 traffic related deaths in Virginia. As more people are on the roads for Memorial Day, police are asking people to obey all posted speed limits, buckle up and avoid distractions.

According to a post to their Facebook page, 22 lives have been lost to 16 reported crashes on Virginia’s highways between Friday, May 21, 2021, and Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Of the 22 traffic deaths, 5 were motorcyclists, 2 were bicyclists and one was a pedestrian. According to police, preliminary data shows at least eight of those people were not wearing a seat belt.

“As a state of normalcy returns to Virginia’s roadways and families head out for summer adventures, motorists need to remember that as traffic increases, so should their vigilance and patience,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “During this holiday weekend, Virginians will see traffic numbers that we haven’t experienced in close to a year. All drivers need to remember to not only comply with posted speed limits, but to also be patient and alert for added congestion on our roads.”

Starting Friday, May 28, 2021, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for Operation CARE: Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.

With increased patrols, police also reminded people of Virginia’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road.