Virginia Tech’s Run in Remembrance goes virtual

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — April 16, 2007, is a day that Hokies will remember forever. That is the day when 32 innocent lives were taken in a tragic school shooting. Since that day, Hokies around the country have been honoring those 32 victims. One way the community does this is through Virginia Tech’s annual 3.2 for 32, a walk/run.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Run in Remembrance is now being offered virtually. Participants can download the Sidekick application on their phones to track their miles. While the goal is for each individual to reach 3.2 miles, the goal as a group is to reach 32,000 miles. Steps will be tracked from Thursday, April 16 – Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Mike Owczarski, the Assistant Vice President for University Relations, knows the way of honoring the fallen is different than past years, but he said he hopes it still bring people a sense of community on such a difficult day.

“Hopefully, in some small way, this virtual run will help people feel in community and help us remember those very precious lives we lost 13 years ago,” Owczarski said.

Ashley Winkeler has been in the Hokie community her entire life. She graduated from Virginia Tech in 2018 and never missed a run during her undergrad years.

“I think it is awesome that people are spread all throughout the country wherever their careers have taken them, but we can all come together and run the race and remember those that were lost is really cool,” Winkeler said.

If you are interested in registering for the 2020 Virtual Run in Remembrance, visit recsports.vt.edu