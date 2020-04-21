Virginia to expand coronavirus testing in state prisons

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections says it is dramatically increasing testing of inmates as the state struggles to control the spread of the coronavirus in prisons across the state.

As of Sunday, 139 inmates and 50 Department of Corrections staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. One inmate has died. Separately, a legal aid group is demanding that the state take steps to protect youths at a juvenile detention center where 25 kids have tested positive.

The DOC has been criticized by inmates’ families and advocates who say prison officials have not acted quickly enough to stop the spread of the virus inside the close quarters of correctional facilities.

