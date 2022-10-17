HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October 17, 2022 on behalf of the Hampton Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on October 16, 2022 at 2:30p.m.

Abducted is Adriana Truitt:

White female

Sandy hair

Blue eyes

1yr old

2ft tall

30lbs

Last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, blue baseball socks

Abducted is Jaxon Truitt:

Biracial male

Brown hair

2yrs old

3ft tall

25lbs

Last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at Walmart, 1900 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Virginia.

The suspect is Timothy Truitt:

White male

Brown hair

Brown eyes

6ft tall

175lbs

Last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on chest, gray shorts, and white shoes

Last seen driving a Maroon Sedan

For further information, contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.

