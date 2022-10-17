HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October 17, 2022 on behalf of the Hampton Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on October 16, 2022 at 2:30p.m.
Abducted is Adriana Truitt:
- White female
- Sandy hair
- Blue eyes
- 1yr old
- 2ft tall
- 30lbs
- Last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, blue baseball socks
Abducted is Jaxon Truitt:
- Biracial male
- Brown hair
- 2yrs old
- 3ft tall
- 25lbs
- Last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at Walmart, 1900 Cunningham Drive, Hampton, Virginia.
The suspect is Timothy Truitt:
- White male
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 6ft tall
- 175lbs
- Last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on chest, gray shorts, and white shoes
- Last seen driving a Maroon Sedan
For further information, contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.
