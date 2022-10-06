PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash.

On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas Drive when the driver entered the intersection in front of a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the pickup truck resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Dodge, Lee G. Winals, 36, of Summersville, died on the scene and was reported to not have a seatbelt on during the crash. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured in the crash.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the incident.