Troopers: Drive-by shooter was headed toward WV on I-77

ROCKY GAP, VA (AP) — Police in Virginia said a driver was shot on a highway by someone traveling in another car. WCYB reports that the shooting occurred early Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020 on I-77 near Rocky Gap. The wounded driver suffered serious injuries.

State troopers said the man was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. Another driver in a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up next to his vehicle and fired a gun. The minivan driver continued on I-77 towards West Virginia.

The Toyota driver pulled over and called 911. He was taken to a hospital.