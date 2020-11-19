Virginians can renew driver’s licenses, ID cards through two-year online option

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginians now have the option to renew their driver’s licenses and ID cards for two years, online through the Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) website. This comes as an alternative to making an appointment to receive in-person service.

DMV attributed the pandemic to the introduction of a two-year renewal option. Most credentials stay valid five to eight years.

The online option withdraws the need to go to a DMV branch to receive service until it is time for the next renewal. Once the two-year renewal expires, customers will have to visit the DMV to receive a five or eight-year credential. A new photo will also be required.

The DMV is notifying eligible customers by their preferred contact methods.

“We wanted to be creative to help our customers who are navigating the challenges of the pandemic,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “By providing this new online and mail-in two-year option, we are giving as many approximately a half million Virginians over the next 14 months the ability to skip a trip to the DMV.”

Customers ineligible for the new two-year renewal option include those who:

hold a limited duration license issued for one year or a period of authorized stay in the U.S.

are required to register in accordance with Va. Code Chapter 9 or Title 9.1

have a school bus endorsement

Two-year license renewals will cost eight dollars and two-year ID renewals will cost four dollars.

For more information on the two-year renewal option, visit the DMV website.