Virtual Education starting later in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students in Mercer County learning virtually have a different start date.

In order to offer virtual education this year, the Board of Education made the switch from West Virginia Learns to Proximity Learning. Administrators said this program allows for better live instruction from a certified teacher, as well as a bell schedule.

So far, 400 students are enrolled in the county’s virtual option. Those students were supposed to begin their school year Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, but now they start on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

“Some students had been entered into the system, but they didn’t have courses assigned so they didn’t want to have a negative start for anyone,” said Dr. Ashley Vaughn, Coordinator of Virtual Learning, Homeschool, and Assessments.

Students who want to switch from in-person to virtual education can do so at any time. For those starting in virtual education, you have 15 days to decide if you want to stay. After those 15 days, you will have to wait nine weeks.