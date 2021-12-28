Virtual New Year’s Eve event planned in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One business in Mercer County plans to hold a virtual New Year’s Eve event.

The Riff Raff Arts Collective on Mercer Street in Princeton is holding their second annual virtual event to ring in the new year. The event features an ice sculptor, musical performances, and more.

Director of Riff Raff Lori McKinney, said you will also be able to preview a new business opening in the Princeton area.

“We’ve been doing features on the new businesses that are set to open their doors in 2022. And that is really exciting for me, and I hope it’ll be exciting for everyone,” said McKinney.

The Downtown Countdown show will be broadcast on Friday, December 31, 2021, on their website and YouTube.