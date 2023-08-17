FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Thursday, August 17, 2023, was Military Day at the State Fair of West Virginia.

At the Fairgrounds, Military members with a Valid ID could enter the fairgrounds at a discounted rate. However, throughout the fair, different branches of the military and reserves had different activities for fairgoers to enjoy.

The Air Force and Space Force brought their “Own the Sky” virtual reality combat flight simulator.

Staff Sergeant Jacob Glasser and Veteran Mike Holliday said having a large event like the State Fair of West Virginia show support to the armed forces is a heartwarming experience.

“It’s really great, especially having a lot of the veterans come out and all the people are very military-friendly,” said SSG Glasser. “A lot of the veterans we have come around, and they tell us their story. It’s really great to be able to listen to them and see what they have to say and their experiences and to be able to share that with people that come and kind of just ask us information about the Air Force as well, where we have that added individual there that can also speak on it.”

Mike Holliday is a Vietnam Veteran who comes to the fair every day. He said he loves seeing active military and veterans enjoying time with their families.

“It’s really good, yes,” said Holliday. “I think I ought to do more in other places- it’s nice to see other veterans and ask about their situations.”

Staff Sergeant Glasser said many veterans and kids like to test their skills multiple times and try to beat their scores in the Own the Sky trailer.

In addition to the “Own the Sky” Trailer, there were multiple army vehicles on display, a pull-up bar challenge and other branches of service present on the fairgrounds