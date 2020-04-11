Virtual recovery meetings held on ZOOM

Huntington, WV (WVNS) — People with substance abuse disorders could be having a hard time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because overcoming addiction can be difficult during this time, recovery classes were moved online.

People can now attend narcotics anonymous or other classes and group sessions through Zoom. These virtual classes are for people who were taking them before the pandemic and for people who might need some extra support during this time.

Emily Birckhead is the executive director of the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residencies.

“People need recovery support services now more than ever. And that includes mutual aid groups so that they stay connected and stay supported and keep working their programs,” Birckhead said.

A full list of classes is here.