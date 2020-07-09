Virtual resource fair planned by the Beckley VAMC

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Caregivers and families will have a chance to take a look at new tools to help veterans in a COVID-19 safe environment. The Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) Caregiver Program will offer a virtual resource fair on Aug. 31 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

The goal is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans through education, resources, support and services. It will provide information about resources available from the VA and local community partners.

Participating groups include FMRS, Marie Bechtel with WV Legal Aid, Volunteers of America, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO), Angela Mouse from Mental Health Intensive Care Management (MHICM), Joy Napier from Beckley VAMC Suboxone Clinic, The Vet Center and Beckley VAMC Peer Support Program.

People who wish to attend are requested to RSVP by calling 304-255-2121 ext. 4789 or 4790. Presentation materials are available by email. To participate virtually call 1-800-767-1750 on Aug. 31 and use code 91998#.