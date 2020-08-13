Virtual schooling option opens up transportation for day care in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — School buses in Mercer County will be able to take students to day care facilities this fall. The announcement from Mercer County Schools was made on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

In July the decision was made to suspended bus transportation to day cares when school began. This was to eliminate over-crowding on buses due to students who rode afternoon buses that were not on their regular run. Since many students have signed up for virtual school this frees up space on some buses.

As a result, Mercer County Schools’ Transportation Department reconfigured bus routes which could be changed and moved two bus drivers from part time to full time. This will allow students to be taken to day cares within their school’s district.

“For example, students who attend Princeton elementary schools can be transported to day cares that are on their bus’s normal route in Princeton. Princeton elementary school student could not ride a bus to a Bluefield or Athens day care,” said Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers in a news release.

The new bus routes are available on the Mercer County School’s website. Any questions or concerns may be directed to the Mercer County Schools’ Transportation Department at 304-487-2250.