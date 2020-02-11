Visible house numbers are crucial in emergencies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Minutes matter in an emergency and something simple on your house could slow down first responders.

Lt. Chris Graham with the Beckley Fire Department said it is crucial to have a visible house number on your home. West Virginia State code requires that your house number is four inches tall and contrasting colors from the outside of your home. The number has to be on the house itself, but if the house is far from the street, firefighters also suggest having a visible number on a mailbox or sign.

“When someone calls Jan Care, or us, or the police, it’s an emergency and you need them right there. The worst thing in the world is to go right by someone’s house and then realize you have to back up the street because you’ve missed them. Visible house numbers would make a world of difference,” Graham said.

It is also important that there is not anything blocking the number, like a tree branch.