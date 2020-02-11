Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Visible house numbers are crucial in emergencies

News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 2/11/2020"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Minutes matter in an emergency and something simple on your house could slow down first responders.

Lt. Chris Graham with the Beckley Fire Department said it is crucial to have a visible house number on your home. West Virginia State code requires that your house number is four inches tall and contrasting colors from the outside of your home. The number has to be on the house itself, but if the house is far from the street, firefighters also suggest having a visible number on a mailbox or sign.

“When someone calls Jan Care, or us, or the police, it’s an emergency and you need them right there. The worst thing in the world is to go right by someone’s house and then realize you have to back up the street because you’ve missed them. Visible house numbers would make a world of difference,” Graham said.

It is also important that there is not anything blocking the number, like a tree branch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Greenbrier Clinic offering discounted cardiac test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Clinic offering discounted cardiac test"

Mercer County Road closed indefinitely due to mudslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Road closed indefinitely due to mudslide"

City of Hinton to demolish dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Hinton to demolish dilapidated homes"

Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County parents and students react to school closing early Thursday"

McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County residents left to assess damage and clean up"

Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Operation Center in McDowell County"

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News