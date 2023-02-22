BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After a change to state law, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau seeks a merger with its oversight organization.

The Beckley-Raleigh County CVB is a subdivision of Visit Southern West Virginia/Southern West Virginia CVB, which also markets tourism in eight other counties. Under new state legislation, cities and counties must give funds to accredited CVB’s, and the Raleigh County group is not accredited.

Lisa Strader, the executive director of Visit Southern West Virginia said it only makes financial sense to bring Beckley-Raleigh County, which garners $80,000 to $100,000 each year, to be absorbed by the larger organization.

“It’s actually going to free up funds,” said Strader on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. “We’re going to have more funds to put toward the marketing of Beckley, Raleigh County, because some of the things we have to pay as two separate businesses overlap, and we will have one.”

Strader said City of Beckley officials must approve the request, after Raleigh County Commission gave approval on February 21, 2023. She said the move will not affect employees.