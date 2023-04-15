BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volleyball 4 Autism is an event centered around having fun for a good cause.

This year the event was held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Memorial Baptist Church and started at 9 a.m.

Volleyball 4 Autism is a student-led event with the New River Community and Technical College and has been around for more than a decade. Volleyball teams from around the community play games in divisions based on their skill level.

All of the money raised went towards supporting the national non-profit organization Autism Speaks.

Dr. Kelli White, who helped start the event and also has a daughter with autism, said the goal is to raise awareness and acceptance for autism.

“Besides helping educate, we want to also continue supporting acceptance for anybody anywhere on the spectrum,” said White.

13 teams competed in the event while the crowd enjoyed good food and participated in raffles and a silent auction.

Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River CTC, said she is proud of the Browning Social Service Club for their work and support in the event.

“It’s a good cause, and it’s a great time to come out and watch some really good volleyball and watch a lot of people have a whole lot of fun,” said Copenhaver.