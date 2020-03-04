Volleyball tournament benefits Autism Help Center

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local college is serving up some fun for a good cause.

New River Community and Technical College is hosting its annual Volleyball for Autism event. The social service program puts on a volleyball tournament to raise money for the Autism Help Center in Beckley. The event is on April 4, 2020 starting on the court at 9 a.m

This is the tenth year they are having this event. Kelli White is the organizer of the event.

“It allows individuals and families to access services that typically are very costly and there able to go to the center and not having to worry about paying for those services,” White said.

To sign up, email volleyball4autism@gmail.com. Teams are $100 if you register before the event. It is $150 if you sign up the day of the event.