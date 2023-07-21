BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Raleigh County, Lake Stephens offers a sandy beach and swimming area every summer, but not everyone gets to enjoy it., according to William Keffer, of Glen Morgan.

Lake Stephens is the only public access beach in Raleigh County. With a swimming area, aqua park and imported sand, it is a summertime haven for swimmers, sunbathers, builders and adventurers.

William Keffer said he sometimes volunteers at Lake Stephens park. He said he recently saw grandparents making their way up from the beach to the splash pad area.

The splash pad, ticket booth and concessions stand are at the main access area for the beach, at the top of a hill.

The beach is at the bottom of a hill, which is accessible via sloping, paved paths and a set of concrete stairs.

“From the time they got to the top of the hill, to splash pad, to where I was parked at, they stopped four times to catch their breath,” said Keffer on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. “And they said they would not be back, due to that hill. It was too much for them to try to get up and down.”

Data published by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019 shows West Virginia ranks second in the nation for the number of grandparents who are rearing grandchildren, with around half of West Virginia grandparents who live in a home with a grandchild being responsible for the grandchild’s care.

U.S. Census Bureau statistics also show the population in West Virginia is growing older, generally.

Raleigh County Park and Recreation Authority Board members agreed there is no disabled access to the beach area. The beach was added in 1960, county officials reported, decades before the Americans with Disabilities Act began to require government entities to make accommodations for citizens who have physical challenges.

The director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority, who has been in the position since 2018, said her department is currently taking steps to ensure beach access for everyone.

“We have one volunteer {Keffer} that has volunteered to drive a golf cart from the parking lot to the beach, as well as, we’re looking into quotes for lift access from the ticket booth down to the beach,” Williams said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, following a board meeting. “And we already have an Oversands wheelchair on order. It should be here, soon.”

The wheelchair would allow those with limited mobility to be wheeled over the sand at the beach area.

Williams said beachgoers will have access to the wheelchair to transport those in their group to their beach area.

On Tuesday, Keffer presented a petition, signed by around 200 people, to board members of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority. He said a local business owner has offered to donate a golf cart so Williams can drive people to and from the beach, at no charge.

“I usually just go down, more or less, to help out, volunteer my time,” Keffer explained. “And, like I say, they was a couple people that told me to take up a petition on it and that’s the way I come up with the idea of getting this all started.”