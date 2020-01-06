Volunteer fire departments run on community’s help

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — We trust them to save our lives: put out our house fire or pry us out of our car in an accident. But out of all the firefighters in the state of West Virginia, 98 percent of them are volunteers. They are unpaid to do one of the hardest jobs.

Donnie Epling works as a volunteer firefighter for Ghent Volunteer Fire Department.

“In the rural community, volunteer firefighters are pretty much all you’re going to have,” Epling said.

But most volunteer fire departments in the state are struggling to find people to fill the boots. For one, it is an unpaid, but very dangerous job.

Robbie Bailey is the Public Service Training Coordinator for the state of West Virginia and trains volunteer firefighters. Bailey said the training is intense which could turn people off from the job.

“I think there are some people who hear that 120 hour course and that tends to make them shy away from being a volunteer,” said Bailey.

These departments truly need the community’s help. For example, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department has about 25 volunteers on the squad. But when an emergency happens, there are only about seven or eight firefighters on scene.

“If you don’t have enough firefighters on scene and you run out of air in your bottle, there’s no one there to take your place while you come out, and do what we call rehab,” said Epling.

The department is constantly fighting fire with fewer people. If they had more volunteers, they could have better response times to emergencies, or fight fire quicker.

Ghent Volunteer Fire Department works hard to combat this issue by holding events to recruit members. They are holding a membership drive every Monday of January, in hopes to gain at least one more member.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear ‘VFD’ in bold across a dirty helmet.