Volunteer Fire Departments struggle to get enough PPE

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Organizations are struggling to get the proper equipment to protect themselves against COVID-19 and that includes Volunteer Fire Departments.

Volunteer Fire Departments interact with the public during each call. The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department gets their PPE from the state, through an emergency management system. Chief Bobby Palmer said it is not always guaranteed.

“If we request 20 N95 masks, we may only get 10 of those. The state has a limited supply and they are having to distribute those across the entire state,” Palmer said.

911 centers screen calls for possible COVID-19 contact. The department rations their PPE to be prepared for those calls.