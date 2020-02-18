Volunteers are needed for Flood Cleanup in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — With the flooding that happened earlier in the month, a lot of people are still trying to recover. Richlands, VA was one of the most hard hit places.

The town of Richlands and the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team (SBC) will be organizing a flood clean up.

The SBC Relief Team targeted 40 homes so far that qualify for assistance with both cleanup & rebuilding efforts through their organization. The SBC Relief team will be partnering with the Southwest Virginia Community College, and they are asking for volunteers.

All volunteers will help with physical labor on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Richlands Police Department to sign up and receive a team assignment at 8 a.m.

Hot meals will be provided through the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens.