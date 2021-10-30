Volunteers help harvest vegetables in Raleigh County for senior citizens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Volunteers helped harvest vegetables in Raleigh County on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The vegetables will be given to senior citizens in need around the area. At the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, volunteers gathered fresh vegetables including tomatoes and peppers. AmeriCorps Vista worker Pauline Spiegel said participating in events like this helps the community.

“Every month we do a volunteer day in partnership with another site in Raleigh County doing a different type of community service that is both skill building for the participants and helps out the community,” Spiegel said.

To learn how to participate in upcoming harvestings, contact Spiegel at 304-207-3480.