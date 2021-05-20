Volunteers hold Save a Life Day in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Volunteers want to help community members become life savers.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, along with community partners, will hold Save a Life, Free Naloxone Day on Saturday, May 22, 2021. They will have five locations in Raleigh County where they will hand out free naloxone to community members. Those locations are 3rd Avenue in Beckley, ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic in Beckley, Sophia Volunteer Fire Department, Kroger parking lot in Beaver, and the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteers will also train community members on how to recognize an overdose and how to use the naloxone to save a life. Leandrea Young is a Volunteer with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.

“To administer it correctly. To not have fear of what may or may not be known to them about it. That way if they have any questions, there are people there trained on site who can answer those questions for them,” Young explained.

They will be handing out the naloxone from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies last.