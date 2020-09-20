Volunteers pick up trash in Beckley for World Cleanup Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A group of people gathered in Beckley to clean up the city on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 for World Clean up Day.

Piney Creek Watershed Association teamed up with Elevation Sports to clean the wooded area behind the building. Volunteers said it is important to make sure the community stays beautiful and clean.

“It raises the quality of life if you beautify your area you know you want to live in a clean healthy litter free space. And doing these clean up just really helps to beautify the city,” Executive Director of the Piney Creek Watershed Association Corey Lilly stated.

Piney Creek Watershed Association holds clean up projects every month. You can follow them on Facebook for the next cleanup dates.