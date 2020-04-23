Volunteers to install new “Blessing Boxes” filled with non-perishable foods in Mercer, Summers counties

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A local social services organization is teaming up with volunteers to install blessing boxes for people in need across two southern West Virginia counties.

14 of them will soon be set up in Mercer and Summers counties, thanks to Community Connections and Volunteer West Virginia. The boxes will be filled with nonperishable foods, including shelf-stable products from Grants Supermarket. The Sign Shop also donated metal signs to be placed in front of them.

With the boxes’ motto as “Take what you need, Give what you can,” Community Connections said they will work to keep them stocked with food products through the generosity of volunteers, faith-based organizations and first responders.

Blessing Boxes are being installed as weather permits.

The locations of these boxes are: