PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– If you are a foodie and want to try something with unique and amazing flavors, try Vonte’s Kitchen in Mercer County.

This food truck travels and sets up in different locations in Mercer County offering authentic Caribbean soul food.

Owners Staccotta Dickerson and Stephon Brooks created Vonte’s Kitchen to bring different flavors to the area and in memory of their brother who died in a 2016 car crash.

Dickerson details the tasty dishes they serve to customers.

“We have Ox tail, stewed goat, curry chicken, jerk chicken, Po-boys, sandwiches, frog legs, alligator,” Dickerson said.

To see where their food truck stops next, head over their Facebook page.