BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia saw lower voter turnout in 2022 with 258,007 voters heading out to the polls for the midterm primary.

That number is significantly lower than the 2018 midterm primary which saw 320,937 voters. Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore said the lackluster turnout follows a trend.

“It’s sad, but for some reason, people do not want to get involved in midterm elections,” Moore said. “They are important, they are important to the state, they are important to our county because our county leadership is chosen from that. It is a shame, but it is a fact of life.”

Moore told 59News he estimates less than ten percent of registered voters in Raleigh County turned out for the election despite the future of county leadership being decided mostly during the primary.

Some of the major county races that are uncontested in November’s General Election are the race for County Commissioner, won by Incumbent Republican Commissioner Dave Tolliver, and County Clerk, won by Republican Sheriff Scott Van Meter. Other races dictate the future of the state legislature and for Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming Counties, the 9th Senate District was a heated and highly-anticipated race.

Incumbent winner Senator Rollan Roberts said the campaign took a hostile turn for the months leading up to the election and it took away from the issues the state is facing.

“I would prefer to deal with issues rather than the personalities and the attacks but, you know, it happened,” Roberts said.

Roberts said he plans to focus on the opioid epidemic with Raleigh County leading the nation in drug overdoses. His priority — supporting recovery programs.

“They’ve got a senator who is going to work for them and I’ll be bringing good things for Raleigh County, Fayette County, and Wyoming county because I am engaged with them all of the time,” Roberts said. “They have got somebody with a servant’s heart, no doubt about it.”

Roberts is running unopposed in the November 8, 2022, General Election.