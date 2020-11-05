Voters becoming anxious while waiting for 2020 Presidential Election results

FAYETTEVILLE, (WVNS) — On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, millions of people went to the polls to cast their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election. Days later, voters say they are now anxiously waiting the results of the of the election.

Amanda Adkins said she is upset about the counting processing in many states.

“It’s really starting to get on my nerves. I’ve seen were ballots thrown in the trash in Pennsylvania that voted for Trump, it was our military votes too, so that really upset me,” Adkins said.

Judith Arnold said her family does not want her watching the news until it is over.

“Both forbid me to watch the news until this is over with because I have been so stressed,” Arnold said.

Both Adkins and Arnold said they do not care who wins at this point. They just want to get back to a normal life of everyone being nice to each other.

“I think we need to get back to being nice to each other,” Arnold said. “And there are nasty things on the cell phone already about each other, and that’s not the way we’re suppose to live. It’s just not.”

“Yeah I just want it over with. It’s just to the point I don’t care who wins, just get it over with,” Adkins said.