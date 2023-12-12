BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Voters in Beckley will decide whether the city government moves from a strong mayor form of government to a city manager form of government, which would have a strong council and city manager and weak mayor.

Many of the state’s more populated cities have a city manager, but Beckley has a strong mayor form of government.

Beckley Common Council was set to make a final vote on the issue during the regular meeting on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, after narrowly passing the measure on first reading earlier this month.

In an email to Council members, sent last week, Mayor Rob Rappold said the issue should be put on the May ballot since only four members of the seven-member Council approved the move to hire a city manager.

Ward Three Councilman Robert Dunlap said on Tuesday, prior to the meeting, that Council should decide.

“This looked like our opportunity, so I’m very discouraged that instead of, in my mind, following Robert’s Rules and going to second reading and then letting our constituents tell us what we want and us vote on this, that it would be removed from the agenda,” Dunlap said.

Rappold said on Tuesday that the issue had become political and that it would be best settled by voters, as proposed by the city’s two at-large Council members, Sherrie Hunter and Cody Reedy.

Dunlap is running for the mayor’s seat. Rappold had not yet filed to seek another term, as of Tuesday.

The salary of the mayor will be impacted by the form of government, said Rappold.

Both Rappold and Dunlap said they support a city manager form of government.