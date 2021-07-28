Voting has begun for the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police are participating in the 8th Annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest by the American Association of State Troopers.

State Police in the Mountain State are asking for the public to vote for their cruiser as America’s best looking police car. Here is West Virginia’s photo submission:

You can vote for West Virginia to win the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

If you would like to vote for West Virginia State Police’s cruiser, click here. As of Wednesday, July 28, West Virginia was in the Top 25 ranking. Voting started on July 20, 2021 and will continue through August 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (EST).

Last year, Georgia won for best police cruiser. The winner for 2021 will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.” Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.