Voting precinct moved in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — People living in the town of Rhodell have a new location to vote during the general election. The new precinct is at the Gospel Tabernacle.

Raleigh County Chief Deputy County Clerk Cecilia Chapman said the location changed to a larger space to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to having to apply with the six foot measures, we have sent additional booths because we expect to have a larger turnout on election day,” Chapman said.

If you have any questions about where your precinct is, contact your local county clerk.