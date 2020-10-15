Voting precinct moved in Rhodell

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2020 General Election – TEST

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — People living in the town of Rhodell have a new location to vote during the general election. The new precinct is at the Gospel Tabernacle.

Raleigh County Chief Deputy County Clerk Cecilia Chapman said the location changed to a larger space to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to having to apply with the six foot measures, we have sent additional booths because we expect to have a larger turnout on election day,” Chapman said.

If you have any questions about where your precinct is, contact your local county clerk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News