VSP: Pulaski County deputy charged with DUI while on duty

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence while on duty Friday night.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office contacted Virginia State Police for assistance due to concerns about an on-duty deputy shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.

Police say a 911 call came into the sheriff’s office about a sheriff’s vehicle driving erratically.

A state trooper reportedly found the patrol car in the 6100 block of Warren Newcomb Drive in the Fairlawn community, where the vehicle had struck a curb and sustained minor damage in a crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the sheriff’s deputy who was driving the vehicle — identified as 35-year-old Lemmie L. Sanders, who was on duty at the time — was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense).

Officials tell WFXR News that Sanders was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail for the misdemeanor DUI charge at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday and then released on bond about an hour later.

As of Monday, Dec. 27, authorities say they are still investigating this incident.

According a statement sent to WFXR News by Justin Griffith, the Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police received contact information for a Commonwealth’s Attorney outside of Pulaski County in case they need any legal advice.

In addition, the Circuit Court of Pulaski County is set to appoint another Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to handle the case, Griffith says.