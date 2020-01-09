WV Supreme Court to hear arguments in Lunsford-Conaway appeal during current term

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Thursday, justices with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals met in order to discuss whether or not an appeal of Lena Lunsford-Conaway’s conviction would be set for argument.

Lena Lunsford-Conaway

According to the state supreme court’s public relations officer, Jennifer Bundy, justices met to discuss the appeal process and decided to set the case for argument in the current court term.

An official date for the argument has yet to be determined by the high court’s clerk, but will be released in the near future.

Before this decision, Lunsford-Conaway’s defense attorney Jeremy Cooper filed the appeal Jan. 7, 2019, for his client who was convicted by a Lewis County jury in April of murder and abuse in the death of her daughter, Aliayah Lunsford.

The child went missing in 2011 and her body was never found. Lunsford-Conaway’s two older daughters testified at trial that their mother hit Aliayah Lunsford in the head, then put her body in a clothes hamper and dumped it in the woods.

Among other things, Cooper argues that there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and that the judge should have allowed a change of venue.

In July 2018, she was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

Lunsford-Conaway remains in the Lakin Correctional Center.

Trending Stories

