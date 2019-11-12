Waking up in a cold, wintry West Virginia

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette and McDowell counties until noon Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer and Summers counties until 1 PM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from until 7 PM Tuesday for Pocahontas county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Tuesday for western Greenbrier County.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting 7 PM TUESDAY night and will remain in effect until 7 AM Wednesday for Western Greenbrier county. It will remain in effect until 8 AM Wednesday for Western Pocahontas county.

Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday Night

DISCUSSION: A strong cold has opened the door for arctic air to flow into the region through the overnight hours. Shower showers will be prominent this morning, especially in locations east of I-77. Additionally, very cold temperatures and wind chill will be things to keep in mind while we get dressed today. Layers, layers layers! We start things out in the 30s and 20s this morning, and our temperatures will continue to drop as more cold air pushes in through the afternoon and evening.

Morning commute conditions.

Slick travel will be possible this morning as we start to pick up snow. Watch for slick spots on the roads and drive slow. If possible, it may be safer to wait until the late morning or afternoon for the roads to clear up a bit before heading out.

Snow driving tips.

As far as snowfall amounts go, most of us will be picking up to 2 to 4 inches on the ground on Tuesday morning. The further west you are, the most you see. East of I-77 won’t pick up much more than a dusting to an inch or two, with the exception of the higher peaks in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Use caution while traveling and take your time.

Snow Totals

Tonight’s low temperatures will be the coldest of the season so far. We also remain gusty, so wind chill will be a big concern. When the wind gets going, temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits and even below 0!

Forecasted Wind Chills

We should see a slight improvement by Wednesday with highs back in the 30s, but we’ll be in for another chilly night as temperatures drop into the 20s. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

Our temperatures will slowly climb towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 40s by Thursday and Friday and we should be pretty close to normal by the following weekend. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Snow showers early with some accumulation. Temperatures in the 20s dropping throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Dry, but extremely cold and breezy. Lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.