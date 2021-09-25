Walk for Alzheimer’s returns to Mountain State

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The New River Region Walk To End Alzheimer’s returned to Fayette County on Sept. 25, 2021.

The Alzheimers Associations’ Walk To End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for the disease, and it is the largest event this year for the West Virginia Chapter.

Bought back as an in-person event this year, passionate people from Raleigh and Fayette counties came together at the JW and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center to help in the fight to find a cure for the disease, as many in attendance have seen firsthand what this disease can do.

“Slow, and it’s slow and it works very slowly, it’s hard on the family, it’s hard on the caretaker, it is hard on the person,” said Loretta Smith, with Oak Hill Place, Assisted Living

The money raised goes to Alzheimer’s research, as well as care and support for local families.

This year, the chapter’s goal is $24,000.