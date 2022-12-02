FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Local area Walmart stores welcome the 59News team each year to collect toys during the annual Toys for Tots Drive.

A team leader of the Fayetteville Walmart said on Friday, December 2, 2022, he personally believes in the mission.

Brandon Williams, a digital team leader, also urged others to donate toys.

“We have a lot of children in need, especially around this community,” Williams said. “Not everybody can afford toys for all their children, and we have children in this community who could really appreciate getting these toys.”

Folks may drop off new, unwrapped toys at Toys for Tots donation sites through Christmas.