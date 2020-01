OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — A wanted man with several warrants and felony drug charges is arrested in Wyoming County.

Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department saw Tommy Acord driving in Oceana on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Acord had active warrants for failure to appear in Wyoming County, as well as several felony drug charges in Ohio.

Acord was arrested and is being held in Southern Regional Jail.