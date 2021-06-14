Wanted man in Fayette County arrested on drug charges

PAX, WV (WVNS) — A man wanted by police was arrested on drug charges by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Deputy responded to a home in Pax in an attempt to execute a bench warrant on Elgie Adkins, 44. After he found Adkins, the Deputy also reportedly located methamphetamines and a gun.

Adkins is charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, as well as the active circuit court bench warrant. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.