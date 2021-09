State Police believe the suspects were in this vehicle in connection to shoplifting incident.

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) — State Troopers in Beckley need help finding two men accused of shoplifting.

Crime Stoppers of West Virginia posted on social media asking for assistance. The men are wanted for multiple charges including stealing from the WalMart on Robert C. Byrd Drive in MacArthur. The crime reportedly happened Saturday, September 25, 2021, around 6:45 A.M.



If you recognize these men, contact Trooper S.A. Wickline at 304-256-6786.