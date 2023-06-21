BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In recognition of June being PTSD Awareness Month, one war veteran with Mission 22 reminds us why it’s so important to spread awareness.

Mission 22 is a non-profit whose goal is to support veterans and their families in anyway possible- especially those with PTSD.

The “22” comes from the average number of veterans who take their own life everyday.

“We take donations and sell merchandise to help end that,” said Gordon Ross, the West Virginia Co-State Leader for Mission 22. “We want that to be a total of zero at some point of no veteran taking their life by suicide.”

By spreading awareness those who suffer from PTSD can find the resources they need to help heal and cope. It also helps reduce stigma and inform others of the serious effect it holds on a person.

Ross said being able to help others through their disorder has been a blessing.

“I’m a survivor of it myself- the PTSD, the depression… and it’s just very fulfilling for me to be able to talk to our veterans and let them know that we’re here to help them,” said Ross.

Ross mentioned that anyone can be affected by PTSD, and that it’s okay to ask for help.

“I would just like people to know all around, not just the veterans, that PTSD is really out there and it can come in any form,” said Ross. “A bad car accident could cause somebody to have PTSD- it could just be anything.”

To learn more about Mission 22 and how to receive help, visit their website.