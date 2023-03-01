GHENT, WV (WVNS)– While many people are enjoying the warmer winter weather this year, local businesses that normally rely on the ski resort crowd are being affected.

The winter season is usually when local ski shops and restaurants like Eataly, near Winterplace, see the most business and success.

Without a large amount of snow bringing in the usual traffic, however, businesses are facing a drop in customers during their usually busy weeks.

Christi Lester, the front of house manager at Eataly, said she expects the coming weeks will be challenging, especially when the ski shops officially close for the season.

“It’s going to affect us for the next two weeks that we would have had business,” said Lester.

Lester also mentioned that to compensate, she will be running a special during March Madness. Children will be able to eat free off the kid’s menu with a paying adult on Mondays, known as “Monday Madness.”

Lester hopes people will continue to show all local businesses some love and support during this trying time.