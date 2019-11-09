Warmer Today, Still Below Average

DISCUSSION:

The today is looking a bit cooler as well, though much more bearable. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s, though more sunshine will be present as high pressure sits overhead.

The Day Ahead

If you are heading to Morgantown to see WVU take on Texas Tech, it will be chilly. There will be plenty of sunshine, but highs will only make it into the low to mid 40s during the game. Early tailgaters will certainly need the winter gear.

WVU Football Forecast

Sunday will be warmer and our highs will be close to average as they reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the the end of the weekend.

Weekend Planner

Another very cold air mass could arrive towards the start of next week. Right now, Veterans Day looks to start off dry and temperatures make it back into the 50s. A short period of showers later in the day will quickly switch into snow heading into the evening and overnight hours as cold air moves in again. As far as amounts go, it’s still too soon to say. It could be nothing, or it could be measurable. It just depends on how quick we see that transition. We will continue to watch it.

Regardless of potential snowfall, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday and Wednesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens and daytime highs are looking to stay below the freezing mark. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast



SATURDAY:

Dry once more. A bit warmer with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

VETERANS DAY:

Rain to snow mainly during the evening. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking extremely cold. Snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers east. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Could see a few showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.