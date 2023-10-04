Wednesday is another top tier October day with patchy light fog in the morning but sunshine to burn that off. Temps in the 80s for more of us across the region with the exception being the ridge lines and higher elevations remaining in the upper 70s. A cloud or two but again, we’re dry.

This evening is set to be another great sunset with just a few clouds to make the colors pop. Don’t forget to share your sunset photos with us on our Weather Together community photo album! Temps slide back into the 60s by 9pm with many of us in the mid and upper 50s for the overnight as a few more clouds enter the mix.

Thursday will be our last day of the week where we enjoy temps in the upper 70s as clouds are on the increase late afternoon into the evening hours. Outside of some low clouds late night leading to drizzle, most of us will hold off on the rain until Friday.

Friday morning clouds continue to increase as we start the day cool in the mid 50s. Some drizzle for the morning commute, especially in the mountains. We don’t warm up much thanks to mostly cloudy skies with highs only managing the upper 60. Rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon with scattered showers lasting through the overnight. We may squeeze out a few dry moments, but evening plans will require the umbrellas. Winds pick up out of the northwest after the cold front to really push temps down. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Saturday morning is a cloudy, breezy, chilly one as our cold front pushes out but colder air rushes in behind. While several dry hours can be had, a northwest wind flow develops bringing moisture in from the Great Lakes. A perfect set up for gloomy conditions and drizzle to remain for our westward facing mountain ridges in Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Don’t expect much of a warm up with colder air from Canada hitching a ride on the northwest flow and stubborn clouds to keep us all in the 50s. Gardeners, our first real shot at frost moves in Saturday night at lows drop into the 30s.

Sunday will also be affected by a low pressure system hanging around the Great Lakes, this time farther east into Pennsylvania. While most of us are dry, stubborn clouds remain as the pinwheel effect brings moisture in from the northwest. This time, drizzle and a snowflake or two will be confined to the mountains of Pocahontas County, above 4,000 feet. Our ground is much too warm for icing issues or accumulations. After sunrise, the threat of snow ends and drizzle remains as we warm into the low 50s.

Monday is chilly through and through despite sunshine as temps struggle out of the morning 30s and 40s into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. A stout breeze will make it a jacket worthy day.

Tuesday looks to remain dry as a system skirts through the Tennessee Valley. Aside from just a few clouds here and there, we’ll manage to warm up into the 60s with a west-southwest breeze. However, we’ll fall short of our average highs in the upper 60s for this time of year.

Wednesday we see morning temps in the low 40s but sunshine will help warm us up slowly into the mid 60s. Again, below average, but closer this time as just a few clouds roam the skies throughout the day.

In your extended forecast, we’re not seeing any indication of another warm up as temps slump just below average for the long haul. Another cold front is set to move in Friday bringing with it more rain and another shot of colder air which will carry us through the middle of the month.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny, comfortable, and WARM! Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny to start, increasing clouds, dry day. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Cloudy start, PM Rain, windy at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Chilly, damp morning, gradual clearing. Highs in the 50s!

SUNDAY

Frosty morning, cold afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More sunshine, slightly warmer. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

TUESDAY

Crisp sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny, passing cloud or two. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clouds, PM sct. shower. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Off & on showers, some heavy rain. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Some dry time, sct. showers. Highs in the 60s.

