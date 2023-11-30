BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With winter moving in, some folks will need a warm place to stay when the weather turns dangerously cold.

Trena Dacal, the executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said on Thursday, November 30, 2023, that a warming center will be available again this winter at Beckley Community United Methodist Church on South Heber Street.

When temperatures reach 15 degrees Fahrenheit, or ‘feel like’ 15 degrees Fahrenheit because of the wind chill factor, the church fellowship hall will be open overnight.

“Folks can come in. There are cots, blankets, pillows,” Dacal explained. “They can get a warm, safe night’s sleep. We provide a hot meal and hot beverages so folks who are housing insecure can have shelter overnight.”

She said warming center hours are 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Dacal added that volunteers are needed. Those interested in volunteering may attend a meeting on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Beckley Community United Methodist Church.