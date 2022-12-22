GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If your power was affected by the winter weather, and are looking for a place to keep warm, the following list will show you where you can go to seek refuge from the frigid temperatures.

Raleigh County:

Beckley Community United Methodist Church will be open from 8 PM to 7 AM.

Residents can periodically check the Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Worst case scenario, first responder buildings are always an option.

Any questions regarding warming centers can be directed to the Raleigh County 911 non-emergency line.

Wyoming County:

Oceana City Hall will open on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 5 pm

The old Appalachian Service Project building in Brenton also opens at 5 pm IF necessary, warming centers will also be set up at the American Legion in Mullens, Cook Memorial Baptist Church in Pineville, Hanover Volunteer Fire Department, and Upper Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.



Fayette County:

Warm hands for Warm Hearts/The Center of Hope on 319 Main St. E

Mercer County:

The Princeton area Warming Station will be located in the bay area of Princeton Rescue Squad at 701 Stafford Drive. This is a warming station ONLY that will allow people to come in to get warm. Light snacks and water will be provided. Open Friday, December 23, from 8 PM to 8 AM Open Saturday, December 24, from 8 PM to 8 AM Open Sunday, December 25, from 8 PM to 8 AM

If in the Bluefield area of Mercer County, the Bluefield Union Mission can also be utilized as a warming station.

Should an area resident need further service such as a hotel room, The Princeton Salvation Army can provide such service. Information will be provided at the Warming Station for the Salvation Army or by calling the Mercer County 911 non-emergency number provided. 304-425-8911.

McDowell County:

All warming center updates will be provided in real-time on the McDowell County 911 Facebook page.

Residents are also asked to contact McDowell 911 at 304-436-4106 where the dispatchers will assist you.

Summers County:

Warming centers will be available at various first responder buildings across the county.

Residents can also call the Summers County 911 non-emergency dispatch for more information.

Stick with 59News for more updates on winter weather and available warming centers in your area!