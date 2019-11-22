Warrants issued for dozens of suspects in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield is asking for your help in tracking down dozens of people wanted on a variety of crimes. Many of the cases include prostitution, DUI, assault, obstruction, drug possession and destruction of property.

The Municipal Court in Bluefield issued Bench warrants or warrants for failing to appear in court. Suspects are asked to turn themselves in or, in some cases, to simply pay the fines they owe.

Here is the list of those they are looking for. According to a release from the Bluefield, WV Police Department, this is not a complete list of all warrants issued.

David White, 28, of Delbarton, WV

Brittany Semones, 27, of Hillsville, VA

John Flinchum, 57, of Bluefield, WV

Harold Neal, 43, of Kimball, WV

Logan Martin, 26, of Pageton, WV

Jason Blevins, 32, of Falls Mills, VA

Roger Atwell, 36, of Bluefield, WV

Tina Mullins, 33, of Bluefield, WV

Brandy Michelle Holt, 39, of Bluefield, WV

Thomas Taylor, 39, of Princton, WV

Kevin Lee Blankenship, 41, of Bluefield, WV

Megan Carter, 20, of Bluewell, WV

Sabrina Thompson, 29, of Bluefield, WV

Abgail Keaton, 21, Bluefield, WV

Billy J. Horn, Jr., 25, Pernier, WV

Aaliyah Hairston, 21, of Princeton, WV

Matthew Sink, 23, of Richmond, VA

Marque B. Burrell, 29, of Baltimore, MD

Marcel A. Thompson, 29, Princeton, WV

Jonathan Knight, 27, of Bluefield, WV

Austin Eades, 23, of Princeton, WV

Blythe Sutherland, 32, of Tazewell, VA

Tera Thompson, 40, of Bluefield, WV

Amanda Rogers, 39, of Bluefield, WV

Thomas Robertson, 30, of Bluefield, WV

Ruth Adams, 46, of Bluefield, WV

Leigh Wagner, 24, of Bluefield, WV

Jordan Abeare, 21, of Bean Station, TN

Rebecca Ann Abshire, 39, of Princeton, WV

Elizabeth Adams, 39, of Princeton, WV

Cassandra Adkins, 28, of Rocky Gap, VA

Jonathan Adkins, 34, of Bluefield, VA

Stephen Adkins, 22, of Beckley, WV

Cristine Aker, 29, of Bluefield, WV

Brian Aker, 51, of Rocky Gap, VA

Benjamin Allen, 32, of Bluefield, WV

Calvin Allen, 42, of Oak Hill, WV

Michael Allen, 44, of Bluefield, VA

Donald Amaker, 37, of Bluefield, WV

Tres Amaker, 18, of Bluefield, WV

Laura Anderson, 46, of Crumpler, WV

Anyone with information on the location of these people is asked to contact the Bluefield, WV Police Department at 304-327-6101 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

