NEW RICHMOND, WV– The first opponent for the Renegades are the Wyoming East Warriors. The Warriors are looking to rebound after a 1-9 season.

The Warriors’ only win came against Westside last year and they are looking to improve. If the Warriors are to rebound from the season it will be because of their offseason conditioning.

Warriors Head Coach Jimmy Adkins says this has been the best offseason he’s been a part of and he hopes his team can build on that conditioning for a better season.

“They understand if they want to succeed on Friday night then we have to be here putting in the work and those guys have done that,” said Adkins.



The Warriors square off week one against their cross-county rivals, the Westside Renegades.