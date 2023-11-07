MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) – An unpleasant situation is happening in the Bluestone River.

Wastewater is being sighted flowing into ‘Lorton Lick Creek’ and beyond.

An electrical problem has caused the wastewater system to malfunction in the Montcalm area.

The system is now back online and functioning properly.

Bill Archer, President of the Mercer County Commission, said to continue promoting tourism in Southern West Virginia, these problems need to be the first priority.

“I think we as a state and we as a community that are emphasizing tourism, using our trails, and also our waterways as a tourism attraction really need to look at these problems closely and try to resolve them to the best of our ability,” said Archer to 59News.

Archer said responding fast to situations like these is essential and this situation will be discussed in the next Mercer County Commission meeting.