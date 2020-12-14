WATCH: Gov. Justice confirms arrival of vaccine in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his press briefing by confirming 40 more West Virginians due to the coronavirus. “Please join me in keeping all of these great people in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said. The total number of deaths across WV has risen to 978.

Gov. Justice went on to compare the statistics from over the past couple months. He emphasized the surge that is taking place in the midst of the holiday season.

Justice went on to say there are three ways to stop the spread of the virus. “Age, age, age,” said Justice. Justice beleives that strict testing on people from ages 18-35 will help stop the spread. “Many of these younger people are goiung everywhere under the sun and don’t even know they have COVID,” Justice said.

“We have drugs, that can stop this if we catch it early enough,” Justice proclaimed. He urged all those to get tested immediately if they are feeling band not wait even a day or two.

Gov. Justice revealed that WV has received the vaccine within the state. Gov. Justice said he will receive the vaccine later today at 5:30 p.m. Distribution has begun across the state and is being carried out by the WV National Guard. Those who are receiving the first dose of the vaccine will find out through their employer.

Justice then went on to update on the priorities of the WV vaccine distribution plan.

“I have all the faith that I could possibly have that this vaccine will work,” Justice said. He went on to assure all residents that COVID-19 cannot be contracted through receiving the vaccine.

“You cannot argue with me or any of the experts on the effectiveness of wearing a mask,” said Justice. He said the best defense until a vaccine is more available is to wear a mask whenever necessary. “You need to wear your masks.”

Justice continued to wish the WV National Guard a Happy 384th Birthday. “Our Guard is the best, they could not be any better,” Justice said.

Justice urged all West Virginians to get tested when sites are available in your area. There are 15 outbreaks among churches, within 14 counties across WV. Greenbrier County, Raleigh County and Wyoming County are included in these. There are 116 outbreaks among lon-term-care facilities in the state. In correctional facilities across the Mountain State there are 358 total cases. Of these cases, 281 are from Northern Regional Correctional Facility. Among corrections staff, there are 78 cases.

Before closing his time, Governor Justice urged all residents to get flu shots as they are available. He pleaded for blood donations, especially from those who have already contracted COVID-19. Gov. Justice asked for patience while waiting for a vaccine and to continue wearing masks and social distance when necessary.